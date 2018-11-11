Hundreds honour Canada’s fallen at Lethbridge Remembrance Day services

Hundreds gathered at a pair of Lethbridge events to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday.

For veterans like John Moreland, this year had particular meaning.

“It’s almost overwhelming when you think about it,” Moreland said. “100 years ago and watching people in the crowd today, enduring a little bit of cold and snow here, [it’s] nothing like what they endured.”

“I think it’s very important that we remember all the time,” he said.

Sunday marks 100 years since the November 11, 1918 armistice was signed to end the First World War.

The first service took place at 9:30 a.m. at Exhibition Park.

The second started at noon at the cenotaph near city hall.

Moreland spent time with the Navy, Army and Air Force over his 23-year career in the military.

He thinks it’s important for young children to meet and learn from veterans.

“It puts them a little bit closer when they see an actual veteran talking about different things. Whether it was the Cold War, UN tours, Afghanistan, [it] doesn’t matter,” Moreland said. “It puts it to the forefront for the kids and it’s more real for them to actually talk to someone.”

Dennis Jobe served more than three decades in the military, spending many years in Germany after the Second World War.

The reaction he has received from children, he said, has been heart-warming.

“It’s wonderful. I’ve had more youth come and hold me and thank me,” Jobe said. “It’s a rather important, emotional thing, too. I must say, I’m very pleased to see the turnout.”