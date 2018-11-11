World
November 11, 2018 3:44 pm

Woman in her 70s identified by friend as victim of northern California wildfire

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Death toll rises to 23 in California wildfires

A A

The body of woman who died in the massive Northern California wildfire was found in bed in a burned house in Concow.

A family friend said Ellen Walker, who was in her 70s, was sick and home alone when the fire began Thursday morning.

READ MORE: California wildfires fanned by ‘devil winds’ as 23 killed, 110 reported missing

Nancy Breeding said Walker’s husband Lon was at work and had called a neighbor to knock on the door to get his wife to evacuate, but it’s unclear whether she was alert at the time.

WATCH: Stories of survival emerge from California wildfires

Breeding said Walker’s family had assumed she escaped the inferno until authorities confirmed her death late Friday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
California
California Wildfire
California wildfire velderly victim
California wildfire victims
Ellen Walker
Northern California wildfire
Wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News