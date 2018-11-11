Woman in her 70s identified by friend as victim of northern California wildfire

The body of woman who died in the massive Northern California wildfire was found in bed in a burned house in Concow.

A family friend said Ellen Walker, who was in her 70s, was sick and home alone when the fire began Thursday morning.

Nancy Breeding said Walker’s husband Lon was at work and had called a neighbor to knock on the door to get his wife to evacuate, but it’s unclear whether she was alert at the time.

Breeding said Walker’s family had assumed she escaped the inferno until authorities confirmed her death late Friday.