Premier Doug Ford honours past and present soldiers at Queen’s Park Veterans’ Memorial

Premier Doug Ford speaks at Queen's Park Veterans' Memorial for Remembrance Day 2018.

TORONTO – Ontario’s premier is encouraging Canadians to remember soldiers past and present as they reflect on the centennial anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Doug Ford told a crowd assembled in front of the provincial legislature that “Canadian heroes span every conflict and every generation.”

He spoke after a Remembrance Day ceremony that saw as many as 500 troops march towards Queen’s Park while John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” was read aloud.

The Queen’s Park ceremony was one of dozens held at legions, cenotaphs and churches across the province.

Ford says his government is forever grateful for the sacrifices soldiers have made, and noted that they are doing “what we can” to make their lives a little easier.

He says that includes planned legislation that would “ease the burden” on Ontario’s Royal Canadian Legion halls by ensuring they pay no property tax.

Global News