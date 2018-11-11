Crews quickly knock down shed fire in Penticton

There were some frightening moments in a Penticton neighbourhood Saturday night as a shed fire sent flames shooting into the air and small explosions crackled in the dark.

The Penticton Fire Department said crews quickly knocked down the fire at 1283 Kilwinning St. around 8:45 p.m.

“It was a fully involved shed in the back alley of that address and there was partial damage to one vehicle that was approximately six feet [away],” said deputy fire chief Chris Forster.

A neighboring shed also sustained minor damage.

Forster said the nearest residence was at least 20 feet away and not at risk of fire, but the occupants may have self-evacuated temporarily as the power was off.

“The power lines were down and disconnected so the city utilities were called to take care of that,” he said.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it is believed to be accidental.