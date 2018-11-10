Former military member honours veterans at Halifax business

As customers enter the Home Depot on Lacewood Drive in Halifax they’re greeted by the smiling face of John Kilbride, a former Air Force Firefighter standing in front of a 20-foot-tall display he created.

The tribute honours our veterans and military personnel, something Kilbride is passionate about.

“My father and my uncle have served in the war,” he explained. “My son and daughter in law, there’s so many families that have a long history of military service.”

Last year was the first time Kilbride created the tribute which has grown considerably this year. Photos, berets, wreaths and flags are all placed throughout the display, many of which were donated or lent to the cause.

Kilbride says the response has been nothing but positive.

“This has been received very favourably from the management all the way down to all staff as well as the public coming in,” he said.

As Remembrance Day nears the display will soon be taken down, but Kilbride plans to continue the newly-made annual tradition going forward and hopes in time he won’t be alone in doing so.

“I’m hoping that other communities, other stores throughout our city as well as the province will honour and respect veterans by placing poppies in their stores or have a display such as this,” Kilbride said.

