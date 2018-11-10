Criticism rains down on Trump after he cancels visit to WWI cemetery due to wet weather

U.S. President Donald Trump is attracting criticism after he cancelled a trip to a cemetery for American war dead near Paris — due to rainy weather.

Trump had been scheduled to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and observe a moment of silence at the site.

The ceremony marks the Battle of Belleau Wood in which some 1,800 American soldiers perished over a three-week period while fighting alongside French troops to repel German forces.

“The President and First Lady’s trip to Ainse-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial has been canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” the White House said in a statement.

It added that White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Gen. Joe Dunford would attend on Trump’s behalf.

Bloomberg reported that Trump had been set to travel to the site by helicopter, and that once that plan was nixed due to the rain, the journey to the cemetery — located less than 90 kilometres from downtown Paris — was deemed too logistically challenging to scramble together a motorcade for.

However, the wet weather didn’t stop Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron from showing up for their Remembrance Day commitments in and around Paris, prompting criticism of Trump.



Nicholas Soames, a U.K. Conservative Party MP and grandson of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, took Trump to task for what he called the “pathetic” decision to cancel the planned visit.

They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen #hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) November 10, 2018

Ben Rhodes, a former White House staffer who helped plan Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama’s state visits, tweeted that a “rain option” is always set up, suggesting that Trump could’ve made the journey if he wanted to.

I helped plan all of President Obama’s trips for 8 years. There is always a rain option. Always. https://t.co/exZNlONQOp — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 10, 2018

David Frum, a former speechwriter for former president George W. Bush, tweeted that a presidential motorcade could have made the journey from Trump’s hotel to the cemetery in an hour.

On site, presidential advance could easily erect a tent to protect the dignitaries (and the the presidential hair-do) from inclement weather — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 10, 2018

It's incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary – and then remain in his hotel room watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 10, 2018

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer tweeted, “Just imagine if President Obama sat out a Veterans Day ceremony because of the rain…”

Millions died to protect the free world during WWI, and Trump can’t be bothered to honor their memories. Instead, he’s chosen to sit in a hotel and live-tweet Fox News. Just imagine if President Obama sat out a Veterans Day ceremony because of the rain… https://t.co/3WDdUfeSbK — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 10, 2018

VoteVets.org, a political action committee set up by veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, slammed Trump for staying in his hotel “because of some rain.”

Donald Trump complained about having to stand in the rain, to speak about the massacre in Pittsburgh, because it messed his hair up (more). Today, he will skip honoring fallen American heroes of WWI, and stay in his hotel room, because of some rain.#VeteransDayWeekend — VoteVets (@votevets) November 10, 2018

The cancellation of the cemetery visit means Trump’s next engagement will be to attend a dinner hosted by Macron on Saturday evening.

He is scheduled to visit the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in Paris on Sunday.

