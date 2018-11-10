Surrey RCMP ask for your help to find Wayne Raulick, who’s been missing since Nov. 7

Surrey RCMP has requested the public’s help to find Wayne Raulick.

Wayne Raulick was last seen in the 16500-block of Fraser Highway in Surrey on Nov. 7 at 2:05 p.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Wayne Raulick is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6”, 220 lbs., with grey hair, full grey beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue/teal shorts, blue t-shirt, white ankle socks and blue Sketchers shoes.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

He is known to frequent Surrey, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack.

Anyone with information about Raulick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca , quoting file number 2018-167083.