Surrey RCMP ask for your help to find Wayne Raulick, who’s been missing since Nov. 7

The 52 year old is known to frequent Surrey, Maple Ridge, and Chilliwack

Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP has requested the public’s help to find Wayne Raulick.

Wayne Raulick was last seen in the 16500-block of Fraser Highway in Surrey on Nov. 7 at 2:05 p.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Wayne Raulick is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6”, 220 lbs., with grey hair, full grey beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue/teal shorts, blue t-shirt, white ankle socks and blue Sketchers shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

He is known to frequent Surrey, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack.

Anyone with information about Raulick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-167083.

