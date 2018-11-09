Dogs perish in house fire in Port Hope

Two dogs died following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., on Friday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Smith Street in the town’s south end.

Port Hope FD battling what appears to be a basement fire on Smith Street. Part of Dorset Street also shut down. pic.twitter.com/iJflBuf9Gu — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) November 9, 2018

Firefighters say the homeowner arrived at the house during a lunch break and was met by a wall of smoke when he opened the door. He immediately called 911.

Firefighters say two dogs – a Husky and a mix – were found deceased in a bedroom.

The fire appears to have started in the basement of the home. Firefighters are still investigating the cause but believe the fire may have been burning for a considerable time given the flames burned through the main floor of the home.

Damage is pegged at $150,000.