Dogs perish in house fire in Port Hope
Two dogs died following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., on Friday morning.
Just after 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Smith Street in the town’s south end.
Firefighters say the homeowner arrived at the house during a lunch break and was met by a wall of smoke when he opened the door. He immediately called 911.
Firefighters say two dogs – a Husky and a mix – were found deceased in a bedroom.
The fire appears to have started in the basement of the home. Firefighters are still investigating the cause but believe the fire may have been burning for a considerable time given the flames burned through the main floor of the home.
Damage is pegged at $150,000.
