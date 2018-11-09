Canada
November 9, 2018 3:52 pm
Updated: November 9, 2018 4:05 pm

Dogs perish in house fire in Port Hope

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Two dogs died following a morning house fire at a residence on Smith Street in Port Hope, Ont.

A A

Two dogs died following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Dog wakes sleeping owners just before family home burns to the ground

Just after 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a house on Smith Street in the town’s south end.

Firefighters say the homeowner arrived at the house during a lunch break and was met by a wall of smoke when he opened the door. He immediately called 911.

Firefighters say two dogs – a Husky and a mix – were found deceased in a bedroom.

The fire appears to have started in the basement of the home. Firefighters are still investigating the cause but believe the fire may have been burning for a considerable time given the flames burned through the main floor of the home.

Damage is pegged at $150,000.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dogs
dogs die
dogs die in house fire
Fire
House Fire
Port Hope
Port Hope Fire Department
Port Hope house fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News