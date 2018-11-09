Transport Canada enforcing buoy regulations on Shuswap Lake

Several buoys in Shuswap Lake have been removed for non-compliance, Transport Canada announced on Friday.

In all, 31 buoys were pulled from the lake by Transport Canada for being non-compliant to federal or regional rules. In addition, a small, derelict dock was also removed from Shuswap Lake.

According to Transport Canada and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, buoys can be removed if they are not following regulations regarding correct size, colour and identification. Buoys must also be affixed properly. In one case, a buoy pulled out of Shuswap Lake was attached by chain to an engine block.

Transport Canada says public complaints from various levels of government regarding buoys in Shuswap Lake led to enforcement earlier this year. Transport Canada found that 102 buoys were non-compliant and were tagged in June, giving owners time to “to rectify the situation prior to removal.”

In early October, Transport Canada removed the 31 buoys that were still non-compliant.

Below is a breakdown of the buoys that were removed:

Sorrento: 43 buoys tagged as non-compliant, 8 buoys removed.

Blind Bay: 58 buoys tagged as non-compliant, 22 buoys and one derelict 4×4 wooden dock removed.

Copper Island: One buoy removed after being tagged as non-compliant.

Rhona Martin of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Chair said the board was pleased to see action taken on this long-standing issue.

“Without the help of the federal government, we would not be able to address this,” said Martin. “It’s an issue that takes a partnership of all levels of government. The good news is that the federal government, through Transport Canada, has recognized this is a serious issue and have stepped up to address this with enforcement.”

Transport Canada says it is planning additional enforcement action on non-compliant buoys within the boundaries of the CSRD in 2019.

For more information on Transport Canada buoy regulations, visit Transport Canada’s website.

The CSRD also has its own set of regulations dealing with docks and buoys for waterfront property owners. For more on these regulations, click here.