Sask. government pledges $100K to support legions, ANAVETS in province

A new program will provide grants to Royal Canadian Legion branches and army, navy, air force veterans (ANAVETS) units throughout Saskatchewan.

The provincial government is making $100,000 available to help with work being done to support veterans and keep the memory of fallen heroes alive.

“We look forward to this provincial investment to ensure long-term support for our existing veteran services,” Saskatchewan legion executive director Chad Wagner said in a press release.

“The legion provides veterans and active members with services relating to mental health, securing benefits, service dogs, athletic programs, and homelessness assistance.”

ANAVETS units provide fraternity for veterans and are also mandated to maintain and operate clubs, museums, and meeting places for the benefit of Canada’s war history.

Officials said details on the grant application process will be released in the coming months.