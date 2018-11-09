Kingston police shut down College Street ‘drug house’

Kingston police say they raided a “drug house” on College Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, their street crime unit began investigating an unidentified address in late October, suspecting that drug trafficking was taking place at the home.

On Nov. 8, officers executed a search warrant at the home and found a man and a woman in a rear bedroom.

Police say the woman tried to escape by crawling out a window, but she was apprehended and arrested. Police say they found a large quantity of crack cocaine next to the woman, according to a news release.

In the bedroom, officers say they found a table set up for making and packaging crack cocaine. They said they also found cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and morphine pills along with packaging materials, digital scales, debt lists and Canadian currency in the same room.

A 55-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Kingston, were jointly charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The woman was additionally charged with breach undertaking.

Kingston police did not respond to a request for further comment.

