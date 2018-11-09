Canada
November 9, 2018 11:01 am

Stoney Creek man dies after being hit by a vehicle near Fergus

Wellington County OPP say the collision happened Thursday at 6 p.m. on Wellington Road 18 near Fergus.

Wellington County OPP say a 78-year-old man from Stoney Creek died on Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle near Fergus.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 18, east of Fergus, at around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police said that a driver got out of his car on the side of the road and tried to walk across the road when he was hit by another vehicle.

The man was taken from the scene in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

Wellington County OPP say the collision happened on Wellington Road 18 between Fergus and Belwood.

The identity of the victim will not be released until his family members are notified.

The road was closed throughout the night, but it reopened early Friday morning.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Wellington County OPP are asking for witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.

