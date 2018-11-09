Stoney Creek man dies after being hit by a vehicle near Fergus

Wellington County OPP say a 78-year-old man from Stoney Creek died on Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle near Fergus.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 18, east of Fergus, at around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police said that a driver got out of his car on the side of the road and tried to walk across the road when he was hit by another vehicle.

The man was taken from the scene in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim will not be released until his family members are notified.

The road was closed throughout the night, but it reopened early Friday morning.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Wellington County OPP are asking for witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.

78-year-old male from @cityofhamilton pronounced dead at hospital after he was struck by passing motorist when he left his vehicle and crossed roadway. @CentrWellington traffic diverted from @wellingtncounty Rd18 near #Belwood pic.twitter.com/oQCEJiLmSi — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 9, 2018