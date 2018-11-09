Winnipeg Blue Bombers CFL Playoff Primer

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have not won a playoff game since downing the Hamilton Tiger Cats 19-3 in the 2011 Eastern Final at old Canad Inns Stadium.

But Head Coach Mike O’Shea and his players have all vowed that is far from being the only item on their “to do” list in their third straight trip to the post-season when they play the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semifinal on Sunday afternoon in Regina.

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

1. The Bombers and Riders are meeting for the fourth time this season. The Riders won both the Labour Day Classic and the Banjo Bowl, before the Bombers crushed them 31-0 October 13th here in Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan finished second in the West with a 12-6 record, with the Bombers third at 10-8. The winner on Sunday will advance to meet the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary on November 18th in the West Final.

2. These two teams haven’t met in the playoffs since the 2007 Grey Cup and — cover your eyes and ears for this one — the Bombers are on a seven-game playoff losing streak to the Riders that dates back to 1965.

One more historical nugget: the last time the Bombers played in Regina in the playoffs was 43 years ago — on Nov. 8 1975, to be exact — at old Taylor Field. Riders legend Ron Lancaster led the Riders to a 42-24 win over Ralph “Dieter” Brock and the Bombers that day.

3. The Bombers are relatively healthy heading into the playoffs, although there is uncertainly regarding the status of linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, who has not practised this week.

A year ago the Bombers went into the West semi against Edmonton minus receiver Darvin Adams, defensive end Jamaal Westerman, linebacker Maurice Leggett and with quarterback Matt Nichols nursing a bum calf and broken finger on his throwing hand while Weston Dressler played with a broken hand.

4. The Riders and Bombers are two of the Canadian Football League’s hottest teams heading into the playoffs. Both clubs went 5-1 in the final third of the season. Vegas bookies have made the Riders three-point favourites.

5. The Bombers head into the postseason attempting to overcome some daunting history. Not since the 2005 Edmonton Eskimos has a third-place team managed to capture the Grey Cup. That year the Eskimos finished third in the West at 11-7 and went on to win in Calgary and B.C. before knocking off Montreal in the championship.

NEXT: Should the Bombers advance, they will be on the road again next week in Calgary for the West Division Final.

