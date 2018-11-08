Halifax closes bus stop due to construction issues on Spring Garden Road

Halifax Transit has temporarily closed the bus stop at the corner of Coburg Road and Robie Street as the result of an ongoing construction project that has disrupted traffic in the area.

Construction at the intersection of Robie Street and Coburg Road/Spring Garden Road has been ongoing for the past few weeks, disrupting traffic along one of Halifax’s most travelled thoroughfares.

“We want to reduce any confusion about how to navigate the construction detours and encourage pedestrians crossing at Edward Street,” Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the municipality, wrote in an email.

As a result, passengers on buses that normally stop at that location will have to disembark at the stop before or after the bus stop.

Ritcey said that the municipality’s transportation and public works department as well as Halifax Transit had been in discussion about the location and had recently asked the contractor in charge of the site to make it easier for pedestrians and buses to navigate the intersection.

The incident comes after multiple posts on social media raised concerns about travelling at the intersection.