Nobody wanted to be mayor of this P.E.I. town, but it got one anyway
A A
Nobody wanted to be mayor, but Wellington, P.E.I., got one anyway.
There were no mayoral candidates in Monday’s province-wide municipal elections, so the provincial government simply appointed the outgoing mayor, Alcide Bernard, to a four-year term.
READ MORE: On Prince Edward Island, a place where no one wants to be the mayor
Bernard had not run for re-election – he decided he had done his time, and he “wanted to leave the opportunity for others this time.”
The job pays $1,600 a year.
Wellington – with a population of 400 – is nestled in the heart of P.E.I.’s Acadian community, about a 20-minute drive from Summerside.
The small community also had difficulty filling five council vacancies.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.