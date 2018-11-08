Politics
November 8, 2018 3:31 pm

Nobody wanted to be mayor of this P.E.I. town, but it got one anyway

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nobody wanted to be mayor, but Wellington, P.E.I., got one anyway.

There were no mayoral candidates in Monday’s province-wide municipal elections, so the provincial government simply appointed the outgoing mayor, Alcide Bernard, to a four-year term.

Bernard had not run for re-election – he decided he had done his time, and he “wanted to leave the opportunity for others this time.”

The job pays $1,600 a year.

Wellington – with a population of 400 – is nestled in the heart of P.E.I.’s Acadian community, about a 20-minute drive from Summerside.

The small community also had difficulty filling five council vacancies.

