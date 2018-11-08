California bar shooting victims include 22-year-old who wanted to join Armed Forces

Details about the 12 people killed after a gunman entered a California bar and opened fire Wednesday night are beginning to emerge.

Police say 29-year-old Ian David Long fired randomly into a crowd at Borderline Bar and Grill in the town of Thousand Oaks before they suspect he died by suicide.

There is no known motive for the shooting, but officials say Long was a former U.S. Marine who may have suffered from PTSD.

The victims of the shooting included multiple students from nearby Pepperdine University, as it was college night at the bar.

The security guard at the bar, who was unarmed, was shot during the incident.

A police officer who tried to enter during the shooting was also shot, and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Here’s what we know about the victims of the attack.

Cody Coffman, 22

Cody Coffman was killed during the shooting, his father Jason Coffman told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Coffman was in the process of applying for the Armed Forces, Jason said.

“Last thing I said was, ‘son, I love you.’ That’s the last thing I said,” he said, choking back tears.

“The companionship that I had with my son, the companionship he had with his two brothers, this will crush them.”

Jason said Cody will leave behind a legacy of love, and laughter.