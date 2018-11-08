Bear Clan looking for support to keep program alive

The Bear Clan Patrol have reached out to Winnipeggers to ask for donations to help keep their program running.

Bear Clan spokesperson Rachel Hollis says the group does not have core funding confirmed for next year, which is leaving them unsure about their ability to continue to operate.

A Go Fund Me Page was created to help with the 375-person volunteer group.

“[They’re] looking for support to continue their community-based solution to crime prevention in Winnipeg,” Hollis said.

Their goal is to raise $25,000 in ten days.

According to their website, The Bear Clan says their group “is a community based solution to crime prevention, providing a sense of safety, solidarity and belonging to both its members and to the communities they serve.”