Cindy Windover named Citizen of the Year at Kawartha Chamber of Commerce’s Awards of Excellence gala

Longtime volunteer and entrepreneur Cindy Windover was named the 2018 Citizen of the Year during Thursday night’s Awards of Excellence gala hosted by the Kawartha Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

The chamber represents businesses in Curve Lake First Nation, Douro Dummer Township, North Kawartha Township, Selwyn Township and the Municipality of Trent Lakes — all north of Peterborough.

Held at Lakefield College School, Windover accepted the award at the event which featured more than 80 nominations in 11 categories.

Windover has been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Abbeyfield Society, advocating for affordable housing. As a co-owner of Windover Plumbing in Lakefield, she has advocated for improvements to the apprenticeship process. She has also volunteered on Kawartha Chamber committees and the board of directors, including a term as president. The award was sponsored by RBC.

“(She) has an endless supply of energy to help organize and advise many groups, setting an outstanding example for us all,” the chamber said in a statement

One nominator noted: “If everyone did one-tenth of what she does, there would be no more volunteers needed.”

A panel of judges also honoured Audrey Von Bogen with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

She has co-owned Shambhala Bed and Breakfast for close to 15 years and her contributions to causes in the Buckhorn area span decades including three terms as a councillor with the former Township of Galway, Cavendish and Harvey (now Muncipality of Trent Lakes).

Von Bogen also volunteered with Community Care, Buckhorn Community Centre, Beautiful Buckhorn and the Buckhorn District Tourist Association and served five years as chairperson of the Buckhorn Regional Health Centre Foundation.

Other award winners and nominees:

Outstanding Business Achievement

Lakefield Foodland (recipient)

Nightingale

Salon Sorella & Day Spa

Customer Service Excellence

Logan Tree Experts (recipient)

Happenstance Books & Yarns

The Regency of Lakefield, Village Pet Food & Supply

Young Professional (in memory of Judy Heffernan)

Emily Wilkins, Adventure Outfitters

Commercial Development or Renovation

Jack’s Lake Lodge Cottage Rentals (recipient)

Lock Stop Cafe

The Cozy Home

The Regency of Lakefield

Entrepreneur Innovation

Vetterview (recipient)

kawarthaNOW.com

Molly’s Acres

Thirteen Moons Wellness

Not-For-Profit Excellence (in memory of Mary Barrow, community volunteer)

Peterborough Humane Society (recipient)

Community Care

Cuddles for Cancer

Retailer of the Year (in memory of Brian Holmes, Lockside Trading)

Trinkets & Treasures (recipient)

Happenstance Books & Yarns

Style Boutique

Sector Service Excellence

The Regency of Lakefield (recipient)

Kawartha Lakes Construction

Lakefield Herald

Tourism or Hospitality Excellence

Lang Pioneer Village Museum (recipient)

Greenbridge Celtic Folk Festival

Indian River Reptile Zoo