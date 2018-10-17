Morris Cox named Business Citizen of the Year at Peterborough Business Excellence Awards
Morris Cox, the founder of Brant Basics, an office furniture and supplies business, was named the 2018 Business Citizen of Year at the annual Peterborough Business Excellence Awards on Wednesday night.
“You know I had no idea that this was happening until very recently then my daughter had to sort of let me in on it,” said Cox.
The 15th annual awards ceremony, presented by the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, recognized more than 50 businesses and individuals who “have demonstrated a passion for excellence.”
“We try to emphasis that it’s just important to stop and just take stock of what you’re doing in your business and talk to your staff and just pat everybody on the back,” said Stuart Harrison, President and CEO of Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.
Cox founded the business in 1964 as Brant Office Supply on Charlotte Street. The business later expanded and joined forces with independent dealers in the mid-1970s to form the Basics network which is now the second largest distributor of office supplies in Canada.
Brant Basics, which is now family run by Cox’s children Jeff, David and Susan, has a 25,000-square-foot head office on George Street in downtown Peterborough.
Here are this year’s award recipients and finalists.
Business Citizen of the Year
• Morris Cox
Entrepreneurial Spirit
- We-Fix-U Physiotherapy and Foot Health Centres (Recipient)
- Salti Yoga
- Tiny Greens Plant Cafe
Skilled Trades
- Kawartha Lakes Construction (Recipient)
- Bruce Maly Plumbing & Drain Services Inc.
- The Endeavour Centre
Tourism
- Kawartha Craft Beer Festival (Publican House Brewery and Smithavens Brewing Co.) (Recipient)
- Cavan Art Gallery & Academy
- Harley Farms
Hospitality
- The Imperial Tandoor (Recipient)
- Personal Touch Catering & Events
- The Venue
Micro Business (fewer than five employees)
- Sullivan Law Peterborough (Recipient)
- Birchview Design
- Pure Essence Spa
Retail
- Leon’s Furniture (Recipient)
- Lakefield Foodland
- The Original Flame
Professional Services
- Gauvreau & Associates Chartered Professional Accountants (Recipient)
- Cody & James CPAs Professional Corp.
- Kawartha Credit Union
Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year
- Martin Carbajal – La Mesita Restaurante (Recipient)
- Mohammad Alftih – Oasis Mediterranean Grill (OMG)
- Andressa Lacerda – Noblegen Inc.
Customer First
- Lang Pioneer Village Museum (Recipient)
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Home Suite Home Transitions
Local Focus
- Tiny Greens Plant Cafe (Recipient)
- 4th Line Theatre
- Locavorest
Innovation/Research and Development
- Entomo Farms (Recipient)
- Noblegen Inc.
- Selwyn Garlic Farms
Commercial Development or Renovation
- Publican House Brewery (Recipient)
- The Venture North Building
Marketing and Promotion
- inspirtainment inc. (Recipient)
- Corus Peterborough – Global Peterborough, 101.5 FM and 100.5 Fresh Radio
- Mega Experience
Environmental Practices
- Entomo Farms (Recipient)
- Camp Kawartha
- The Endeavour Centre
Health and Wellness
- Salti Yoga (Recipient)
- Jo Anne’s Place
- Kawartha Heights Retirement Living
Not-For-Profit
- Hospice Peterborough (Recipient)
- The Canadian Canoe Museum
- YWCA Peterborough Haliburton
Employer of the Year
- Cambium (Recipient)
- Pinchin Ltd.
- Trent Valley Honda
4-Under-40 Profiles (all recipients)
- Reem Ali
- Mike D’Alessandro
- Nicole Gagliardi
- Andressa Lacerda
Business Student Leadership
• Naman Bhardwaj (Recipient from Trent University)
• Emily Scott (Recipient from Fleming College)
