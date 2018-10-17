Morris Cox named Business Citizen of the Year at Peterborough Business Excellence Awards

Morris Cox, the founder of Brant Basics, an office furniture and supplies business, was named the 2018 Business Citizen of Year at the annual Peterborough Business Excellence Awards on Wednesday night.

“You know I had no idea that this was happening until very recently then my daughter had to sort of let me in on it,” said Cox.

The 15th annual awards ceremony, presented by the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, recognized more than 50 businesses and individuals who “have demonstrated a passion for excellence.”

“We try to emphasis that it’s just important to stop and just take stock of what you’re doing in your business and talk to your staff and just pat everybody on the back,” said Stuart Harrison, President and CEO of Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.

Cox founded the business in 1964 as Brant Office Supply on Charlotte Street. The business later expanded and joined forces with independent dealers in the mid-1970s to form the Basics network which is now the second largest distributor of office supplies in Canada.

Brant Basics, which is now family run by Cox’s children Jeff, David and Susan, has a 25,000-square-foot head office on George Street in downtown Peterborough.

Here are this year’s award recipients and finalists.

Business Citizen of the Year

• Morris Cox

Entrepreneurial Spirit

We-Fix-U Physiotherapy and Foot Health Centres (Recipient)

Salti Yoga

Tiny Greens Plant Cafe

Skilled Trades

Kawartha Lakes Construction (Recipient)

Bruce Maly Plumbing & Drain Services Inc.

The Endeavour Centre

Tourism

Kawartha Craft Beer Festival (Publican House Brewery and Smithavens Brewing Co.) (Recipient)

Cavan Art Gallery & Academy

Harley Farms

Hospitality

The Imperial Tandoor (Recipient)

Personal Touch Catering & Events

The Venue

Micro Business (fewer than five employees)

Sullivan Law Peterborough (Recipient)

Birchview Design

Pure Essence Spa

Retail

Leon’s Furniture (Recipient)

Lakefield Foodland

The Original Flame

Professional Services

Gauvreau & Associates Chartered Professional Accountants (Recipient)

Cody & James CPAs Professional Corp.

Kawartha Credit Union

Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year

Martin Carbajal – La Mesita Restaurante (Recipient)

Mohammad Alftih – Oasis Mediterranean Grill (OMG)

Andressa Lacerda – Noblegen Inc.

Customer First

Lang Pioneer Village Museum (Recipient)

Driving Miss Daisy

Home Suite Home Transitions

Local Focus

Tiny Greens Plant Cafe (Recipient)

4th Line Theatre

Locavorest

Innovation/Research and Development

Entomo Farms (Recipient)

Noblegen Inc.

Selwyn Garlic Farms

Commercial Development or Renovation

Publican House Brewery (Recipient)

The Venture North Building

Marketing and Promotion

inspirtainment inc. (Recipient)

Corus Peterborough – Global Peterborough, 101.5 FM and 100.5 Fresh Radio

Mega Experience

Environmental Practices

Entomo Farms (Recipient)

Camp Kawartha

The Endeavour Centre

Health and Wellness

Salti Yoga (Recipient)

Jo Anne’s Place

Kawartha Heights Retirement Living

Not-For-Profit

Hospice Peterborough (Recipient)

The Canadian Canoe Museum

YWCA Peterborough Haliburton

Employer of the Year

Cambium (Recipient)

Pinchin Ltd.

Trent Valley Honda

4-Under-40 Profiles (all recipients)

Reem Ali

Mike D’Alessandro

Nicole Gagliardi

Andressa Lacerda

Business Student Leadership

• Naman Bhardwaj (Recipient from Trent University)

• Emily Scott (Recipient from Fleming College)