November 8, 2018 11:50 am

N.S. premier hoping fishermen end blockade of Northern Pulp Mill survey boats

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fishing boats pass the Northern Pulp mill as concerned residents, fishermen and Indigenous groups protest the mill's plan to dump millions of litres of effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait in Pictou, N.S., on Friday, July 6, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Nova Scotia’s premier says he’s hoping fishermen end a blockade of survey boats hired to examine a route for an undersea effluent pipeline, but he has no plans to extend the company’s deadline.

Stephen McNeil says he’d “encourage” fishermen to let the seismic research in the Northumberland Strait take place because it’s a lawful activity.

However, he also says it’s up the Northern Pulp mill near Pictou, N.S., to decide whether to call in the RCMP to end the blockade.

McNeil says opponents should recognize an environmental review will allow for public debate over a proposed pipeline that would end the use of a waste-water plant located at Boat Harbour.

The province has set a deadline of the end of January 2020 for Northern Pulp to stop sending its waste to the First Nation territory, and McNeil said again today he has no plans to change that despite the latest delays.

However, a group of Northumberland Strait fishermen have said they will block any survey boats from entering the strait.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

