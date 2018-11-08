Regina police issues warning after powder tests positive for fentanyl and carfentanil

Regina Police Service is warning about an elevated risk to the public after fentanyl, carfentanil and fentanyl analogs were found in a traffic stop on Aug. 21.

The police sent out the warning on Nov. 7 after powder seized came back positive for a mixture of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, specifically carfentanil, furanfentanyl, methoxyacetylfentanyl, and cyclopropylfentanyly.

READ MORE: Police issue warning about carfentanil after drug bust uncovers pills in Saskatoon

Fentanyl analogs are often sold online as designer drugs. The sample size also contained U-47700, a synthetic opioid sometimes called fake morphine.

Police are warning about the extreme dangers of these drugs. Fentanyl can be inhaled, ingested or absorbed and even tiny amounts are enough to kill an adult.

Short-term effects from taking fentanyl can include: drowsiness, constipation, vomiting, headaches, dizziness, troubles breathing, euphoria, itching and sweating.

READ MORE: Perspectives on Saskatoon’s evolving opioid crisis

Anyone displaying these symptoms should call 911 immediately.

Anyone who can help police in drug investigations encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.