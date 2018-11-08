Around The OHL podcast: NHLers return to the OHL, and redrafting the 2015 draft

On this episode we’ll hear from Alex Formenton and Evan Bouchard from the London Knights, and their experiences starting the season in the NHL. Formenton was with the Ottawa Senators, while Bouchard was playing with the Edmonton Oilers.

As the pair make their return to the OHL, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs look back at the 2015 OHL Priority Selection, where Bouchard was taken 17th overall, and Formenton wasn’t selected until the 11th round. Both players go a little bit early when Mike and Jake redraft the 2015 OHL Priority Selection.

The guys also check in with Around the OHL reporter Victor Findlay about a letter sent from the OHL board of governors and commissioner David Branch to the Ontario government, asking it to declare OHL players as amateur athletes.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and Host of 980 News at Noon on AM 980, assistant GM of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of Around The OHL podcast. Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m., weekdays on AM 980.

