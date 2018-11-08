Arrest made in violent home invasion in Peterborough

One man has been arrested and police are seeking other suspects following a violent home invasion in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Police say around 8:40 p.m., a group of men showed up at a Bruce Street home brandishing baseball bats with nails and carrying knives. They allegedly broke into the home after being denied entry.

A man was injured and a woman, who police say attempted to follow the accused once they fled the residence, was also injured.

“The persons involved in this incident know each other,” stated police.

Both the injured victims were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Around 1:15 a.m., police located one of the suspects at a residence.

Jordan Donoghue, 21, of Ireland Drive, Peterborough, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, break and enter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.