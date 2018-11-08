Canada Post workers in Orillia, Midland, Parry Sound walk off job, join rotating strikes

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) in Orillia, Midland and Parry Sound are among the latest group of employees to walk off the job as part of the ongoing rotating strikes. According to the union’s Twitter account, beginning on Nov. 8, the employees joined several other union locals across the country on strike. In Ontario, workers in Brantford, Oshawa and Guelph have also joined the strike. READ MORE: Canada Post data breach affected 4,500 customers, OCS says As of Thursday morning, 25 union locals were participating in the strike action: Annapolis Valley, N.S.

Antigonish, N.S.

Baie-Comeau, Que.

Brantford, Ont.

Breton, N.S.

Bridgewater, N.S.

Chibougamau, Que.

Côte Nord ,Que.

Cumberland, N.S.

Farnham, Que.

Guelph, Ont.

Liverpool, N.S

Matane, Que.

Midland, Ont.

New Glasgow, N.S.

Orillia, Ont.

Oshawa, Ont.

Parry Sound, Ont.

Pictou, N.S.

Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

Rivière-du-Loup, Que.

St-Hyacinthe, Que.

Thetford Mines, Que.

Truro, N.S.

Yarmouth, N.S. CUPW represents more than 54,000 postal employees across Canada and is protesting working conditions, job security, forced overtime and other issues.

CUPW represents more than 54,000 postal employees across Canada and is protesting working conditions, job security, forced overtime and other issues.

Canada Post says operations in more than 150 communities have now been impacted by the rotating strikes since the action began three weeks ago on Oct. 22.

Orillia, Parry Sound, Midland, Guelph, Oshawa and Brantford (ON) locals are on strike – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/8jekNEF3UU] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/dqlpuN0Qn4 — cupw (@cupw) November 8, 2018

According to Canada Post, mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in the impacted areas during the strike activity. As a result, Canada Post is warning customers they could see delays of several days.

An updated list of locals participating in the rotating strikes can be found on the CUPW website.