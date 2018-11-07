University of Lethbridge rugby player to play for Canada at matches in U.K.

A University of Lethbridge rugby star is taking her talents across the pond.

WATCH: Lethbridge sports 2017 year in review

Pronghorns forward Abby Duguid has been named to the Canadian Women’s Senior team for its fall tour in the United Kingdom.

Duguid led the Pronghorns in scoring this season, her fourth year in the program. She was also named a Canada West all-star and a second team All-Canadian.

After a tremendous university season, she’s looking forward to heading abroad.

“To go on this trip, I get to see and play with some of the best [players] in the country and the best in the world,” Duguid said on Wednesday. “I’m really excited! But it was definitely a bit of a shock and bit of a nerve-wracking thing.”

Duguid’s coach, Neil Langevin, said he was thrilled to see his star player’s effort in training rewarded.

“I was so happy for her,” Langevin said. “Abby demonstrates how to work hard all the time and it’s kudos to Abby for all her hard work and it’s finally going to pay off in terms of being named to the national team.”

READ MORE: Members of University of Lethbridge rugby team buckling up in wake of Humboldt Broncos tragedy

Duguid already has some international experience, having played with the Canadian U20 team this past fall. She’s looking forward to donning the maple leaf once again.

“It’s an incredible honour having done it in the past two years,” she said. “You always have that same rush when you’re standing in your jersey and you hear the anthem.

“It’s something you can’t ever recreate, but getting to hopefully do it again is incredible.”

Duguid and the senior national team depart on Sunday and will play three games in nine days against opposing national teams in England and Scotland.