Small fire briefly breaks out on Fraser River barge that previously caught fire

The same barge that caught fire on the Fraser River on Oct. 30 briefly caught fire again Nov. 7.

The barge is located near 117th Avenue and 138th Street in Surrey.

Surrey firefighters told CKNW they attended Wednesday morning, and but have since left as the barge is the responsibility of the Metro Vancouver Port Authority.

There have been two similar barge fires at the Schnitzer Metal Recycling facility near the Pattulo Bridge — one in August and the other on Oct. 9.

Surrey Fire Rescue said the company is in the process of decommissioning an old vessel.

It is unknown at this time what caught fire.

