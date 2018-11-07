Police investigating after stolen trailer, construction equipment recovered in Barrie

Police are seeking to identify three suspects after a stolen trailer and construction equipment were located in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Oct. 30, just after 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a business on Hooper Road where a flatbed trailer and construction equipment had been located by employees arriving for work.

Police say an investigation revealed that the trailer had been reported stolen from a business on Saunders Road the earlier that day.

Officers say the suspects allegedly attempted to use the trailer to steal a Bobcat Toolcat 5600 and a John Deere Bucket Worksite Pro C72 from a nearby business.

Police believe the suspects attempted to load the construction equipment onto the trailer, but abandoned the attempt and the stolen goods when they realized it was not possible.

Officers say the stolen property, which has a combined value of $25,000, has since been returned to the rightful owners.

According to police, surveillance footage from the scene where the trailer was taken shows three suspects were allegedly involved in the incident.

Police say the suspects were seen using a 2018 Ford F-150 Supercrew Cab pickup truck. Officers say two suspects were caught on camera when they exited the truck to hook up the trailer.

Police have described the two suspects as men with medium builds wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Officers were unable to provide a description of the third suspect.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

