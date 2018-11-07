3 long guns stolen from East Gore, N.S. home

RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for three long guns that were stolen from a home in East Gore, N.S.

RCMP say they responded to reports of a break-in on Nov. 4.

The homeowner told police he had been away from his home between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. the previous night. He said he had three long guns, including a .308 pump action rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, and a .50 calibre muzzleloader rifle, which were properly stored.

He noticed the firearms were missing the next morning.

It’s believed the suspect or suspects got into the home through an unlocked window. There was no damage to the home and no signs of forced entry. Police say nothing else was taken.

East Hants District RCMP is asking the public to call them if they have any information about the theft. People are asked to call 902-883-7077 or 1-800-803-RCMP(7267). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.