November 7, 2018 1:56 pm

Washington state task force calls for ban on whale-watching boat tours

By Staff The Associated Press

Killer whale J50 is shown off the coast of Washington State in this August 12, 2018 handout photo. Scientists now believe J50 has died.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NOAA Fisheries, Katy Foster
The Washington state task force on critically endangered Northwest orcas wants to temporarily ban commercial whale-watching boat tours.

The group advising the governor voted Tuesday to recommend a three- to five-year moratorium to reduce boating traffic and help orcas hunting for food.

Orcas have hit the lowest numbers in more than three decades, capturing global attention as starvation has caused deaths. Just 74 animals remain in the area.

Researchers say reducing boat traffic must be the first step to mitigating the problem because white noise makes it difficult for them to find salmon.

Critics say the move doesn’t address their dwindling food supply, and that barge and commercial fishing boats are far louder.

The task force previously considered creating a permit system for commercial whale watching trips.

