Police seek Lindsay, Ont., man accused of threatening to harm people

Police in Lindsay, Ont., have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of threatening residents in the town’s west end and avoiding police.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says Justin Raymond Rentrop, 32, is wanted for incidents involving residents of a home on Fair Avenue.

READ MORE: Police warning Lindsay retailers of distraction thefts

It’s alleged that on Oct. 26, Rentrop attended a residence and threatened to harm occupants of a home. A vehicle belonging to one of the residents was also damaged.

In an incident on Nov. 2, one of the residents was threatened at a downtown bar.

Police were unable to locate the man until Monday when he was observed driving a vehicle on Sussex Street South in Lindsay.

“Officers attempted to stop Rentrop, however he refused to stop for police,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha in a release Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was obtained on Tuesday. Rentrop is wanted for four counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, mischief under $5,000, six counts of failing to comply with conditions of a probation order and one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance.

Rentrop is described as thin, standing 6-foot-1, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.khcs.ca.