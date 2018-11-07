Sask. government honours those awarded the Victoria Cross

Canada
A Wall of Honour, recognizing Saskatchewan’s 15 recipients of the Victoria Cross, was on display at the Saskatchewan legislative building on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe joined other dignitaries, veterans and members of the public at the legislative building on Wednesday to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The service paid tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives to serve Canada and those who continue to do so.

“One hundred years ago, Saskatchewan men and women sacrificed their lives to fight for peace and freedom in the First World War,” Moe said.

“It is through remembrance that their stories of bravery live on through us. As we mark a century of remembrance, may we never forget those who have fallen.”

As part of the service, a Wall of Honour, recognizing Saskatchewan’s 15 recipients of the Victoria Cross, was on display.

The Wall of Honour will move to the Cumberland Gallery where it will be on display from Nov. 8 to Dec. 2, before becoming a permanent fixture in Room 218 of the legislative building.

There is also an online commemoration of those who lost their lives in war featuring more than 11,000 war casualties and stories.

