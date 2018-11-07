Police at the scene of ‘serious incident’ in West End

Police say they’re at the scene of what they’re calling a serious incident in the West End.
They’re asking Winnipeggers to avoid the area around Sargent Avenue and Young Street.
Earlier Wednesday, police were at the scene of another “serious incident” on Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue. It wrapped up at about 10:45 a.m.
The serious incidents come after a man was shot on Salter Street Wednesday night. There is no indication if any of the events are connected.
