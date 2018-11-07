Crime
November 7, 2018 12:09 pm
Updated: November 7, 2018 12:12 pm

Police at the scene of ‘serious incident’ in West End

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A police tape line.

File Photo
Police say they’re at the scene of what they’re calling a serious incident in the West End.

They’re asking Winnipeggers to avoid the area around Sargent Avenue and Young Street.

Earlier Wednesday, police were at the scene of another “serious incident” on Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue. It wrapped up at about 10:45 a.m.

The serious incidents come after a man was shot on Salter Street Wednesday night. There is no indication if any of the events are connected.

Bannerman Avenue
man shot
Salter Street
Sargent Avenue
Serious incident
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg police
Young Street

