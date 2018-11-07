Police at the scene of ‘serious incident’ in West End

Police say they’re at the scene of what they’re calling a serious incident in the West End.

They’re asking Winnipeggers to avoid the area around Sargent Avenue and Young Street.

@wpgpolice whats going on at Sargent and Young? Guns drawn…should the public avoid area? #Winnipeg — ¤§åñÐ¥¤ (@Smoars) November 7, 2018

Police are on scene of a serious incident in the area of Young and Sargent. Please avoid the area at this time. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 7, 2018

Earlier Wednesday, police were at the scene of another “serious incident” on Salter Street and Bannerman Avenue. It wrapped up at about 10:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg construction worker randomly shot on Powers Street while heading to work

The situation has been resolved. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/1sv7hTEbZm — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 7, 2018

The serious incidents come after a man was shot on Salter Street Wednesday night. There is no indication if any of the events are connected.