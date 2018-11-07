Canada
Suspect wanted for allegedly committing indecent acts in Waterloo

Waterloo police are trying to identify a suspect, after a series of indecent acts in the city.

Police are investigating a series of indecent acts in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police say several female victims have reported being approached by a man who exposes himself to them during the daytime while they are walking in the Albert Street area.

The suspect is described as white, in his early to mid-20, with light coloured hair, who was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

