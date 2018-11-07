Suspect wanted for allegedly committing indecent acts in Waterloo

Police are investigating a series of indecent acts in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police say several female victims have reported being approached by a man who exposes himself to them during the daytime while they are walking in the Albert Street area.
The suspect is described as white, in his early to mid-20, with light coloured hair, who was wearing a dark coloured jacket.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
