Suspect wanted for allegedly committing indecent acts in Waterloo

Police are investigating a series of indecent acts in Waterloo.

READ MORE: Speedy scooter sighting leads Waterloo police to Fentanyl bust

Waterloo Regional Police say several female victims have reported being approached by a man who exposes himself to them during the daytime while they are walking in the Albert Street area.

The suspect is described as white, in his early to mid-20, with light coloured hair, who was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

READ MORE: ION trains delayed, now scheduled for Spring 2019

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Looking to identify and speak to this male in connection to reports received of indecent acts being committed in the area of Albert Street in Waterloo. Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. More details here: https://t.co/IVcJT08e0Q pic.twitter.com/WAChRoe8LQ — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 7, 2018