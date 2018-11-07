Police in B.C. issue $230 fine, say man had pot-filled pipe within reach while driving

A Calgary driver has learned about B.C.’s new pot laws the hard way.

The 23-year-old was issued a $230 ticket during a road check on the Lions Gate Bridge on Nov. 6.

Officers say they spotted a pot-filled pipe within reach of the driver’s seat and wrote the man a ticket for violating the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Adults are allowed to have up to 30 grams of cannabis in a vehicle but it must be in a sealed package and out of reach of the driver.

This is the first time West Vancouver police have issued a ticket under the new B.C. Cannabis Act.