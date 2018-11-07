Cannabis
November 7, 2018 11:23 am
Updated: November 7, 2018 11:25 am

Police in B.C. issue $230 fine, say man had pot-filled pipe within reach while driving

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

West Vancouver police shared a photo of the ticket issued to the driver on Nov. 6.

West Vancouver police
A A

A Calgary driver has learned about B.C.’s new pot laws the hard way.

The 23-year-old was issued a $230 ticket during a road check on the Lions Gate Bridge on Nov. 6.

Officers say they spotted a pot-filled pipe within reach of the driver’s seat and wrote the man a ticket for violating the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

READ MORE: Marijuana is legal everywhere across Canada now

Adults are allowed to have up to 30 grams of cannabis in a vehicle but it must be in a sealed package and out of reach of the driver.

This is the first time West Vancouver police have issued a ticket under the new B.C. Cannabis Act.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cannabis ticket
Driver ticketed for pot pipe in car
Pot laws
Pot ticket
west vancouver
West Vancouver cannabis
West Vancouver cannabis ticket

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News