Police search for missing man last spotted on Harley Davidson motorcycle

Hamilton police are asking the public for help in locating a 65-year-old man who went missing on Nov. 4.

Terry Green was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the area of Upper Kenilworth and Mohawk Road at around 10:30 p.m on Sunday.

He was driving his blue Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time.

Greene is described as six feet tall, 240 pounds, with brown eyes, and grey hair.

Police say there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton police Division 3 patrol Staff-Sgt. at 905-546-3886.