Latest updates: What’s happening the day after the U.S. midterm elections

The U.S. midterm elections saw the Republicans retain control of the Senate, while power in the House of Representatives was handed over to the Democrats.

With 218 seats needed for a majority in the 435-member House, Democrats have won 220 and the Republicans 193.

While most results were locked in by Wednesday morning, winners are undetermined in 22 races.

In the Senate, 51 seats are held by Republicans following the election, while the Democrats control 45. Four races are still to be called.

U.S. President Donald Trump, along with several other politicians, are expected to address the results at news conferences throughout the day.

Here is the latest on what’s going on south of the border following the election. This post will be updated throughout the day, so check back for updates.

Trump boasts election wins, 11:45 a.m.

Trump held a news conference from the White House Wednesday, bragging about the success Republicans had in the Senate.

The president said voters “clearly rebuked the Senate Democrats for their handling of the Kavanaugh hearing.”

He also falsely said that House Republicans “dramatically outperformed historical precedents.” The Republicans lost control of the House.

During the news conference, Trump touched on a variety of topics from the Russia investigation to border security.

The president also sparred with media, repeatedly shouting “sit down” to some journalists.

Mitch McConnell reacts to the election, 11 a.m. ET

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday infrastructure and health care would be on the U.S. Senate agenda in 2019.

McConnell said senators would likely tackle Obamacare fixes and prescription drug prices, but that changes to Medicare and Social Security were unlikely.

Additionally, any new tax legislation would need bipartisan support, he said.

Florida recount, 10:30 a.m. ET

Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, seeking to hold onto his seat in Florida, vowed on Wednesday to pursue a recount in his race against his Republican challenger and close Trump ally Rick Scott.

Unofficial results showed Nelson trailing Scott by less than one-half of a percentage point. A statement from Nelson said state law required a recount when candidates were within such a margin.

“The deadline is noon Saturday, or perhaps longer under certain circumstances, to determine whether the recount proceeds under law,” the statement said, adding that further steps were needed to recheck vote tallies before proceeding.

