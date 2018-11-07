Winnipeg’s newest millionaire plans to upgrade his gaming system

Winnipeg has a brand new millionaire, and while he has plans to invest the money and donate to some to his favourite charities, he’s also looking forward to upgrading his gaming setup.

“I don’t want to be wasteful with the money,” said Steven Bernjak, who won $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket Oct. 19.

“Having said that, I am going to buy a couple fun things here and there. I’ve always wanted to get a high-end gaming system, so I’ll probably treat myself to one in the more immediate future.”

Bernjak bought his winning ticket at a Sobeys store on Sage Creek Boulevard.

“When the numbers came up on the screen, I could feel my face turn white,” he said.

“I was completely shocked. I couldn’t believe it – I still can’t!”

