Peterborough Petes’ Cermak notches pair in loss to Kitchener Rangers

Czech import Erik Cermak had a career night, scoring two goals and an assist, but it wasn’t enough as his Peterborough Petes dropped a 5-3 decision to the visiting Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Petes fall to 11-8. The Rangers snapped their three-game losing skid to reach the .500 mark at 8-8-2.

Cermak’s goals were his second and third of the season and he assisted on Chris Paquette’s 11th goal. Paquette added an assist in the loss as did Liam Kirk, Jake Partridge, Declan Chisholm and Adam Timleck. Peterborough outshot the Rangers 43-25.

The Petes were 2-for-4 on the power play. Hunter Jones stopped 20 of 25 shots in the loss.

The Petes’ next game is Saturday when they host the Hamilton Bulldogs at 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.