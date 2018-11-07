Bill Kelly: When will the lesson be learned?

It’s happened again this week; in fact, it continues to happen with shocking regularity, in the MeToo era.

Three more political public figures exposed, as it were, for alleged sexual misconduct.

Veteran MPP Jim Wilson left his cabinet position and the PC caucus last Friday, initially, we were told, to deal with addiction issues.

It wasn’t until Global News discovered that alleged sexual misconduct by Wilson was the real reason, that the Ford administration admitted the fact.

On the same day, a senior Ford adviser, Andrew Kinder, stepped down after it was revealed that he was sending inappropriate sexual texts to a female staffer.

Yesterday, long-time Conservative MP Tony Clement admitted that he was being blackmailed because he had engaged in inappropriate sexting.

Have none of these people been paying attention?

All three are longtime political operatives and should realize that in this age of social media, the lives of public figures are under constant scrutiny.

More importantly, don’t they realize that inappropriate sexual behaviour is wrong on every level, and not to be tolerated by anyone at any time?

If these allegations prove to be true, we can add these names to a growing list of people who abuse their positions of power and influence, with little to no concern about the consequences of those who they target.

When will the lesson be learned?

