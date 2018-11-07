World
November 7, 2018 12:39 am

Marysville, Wash. active shooter fires out of a home as police negotiate for a peaceful exit

By Online Journalist  Global News

Google Map 3D image shows a residential area where an active shooter was operating in Marysville, Wash. on Nov. 6, 2018.

Google Maps
Police in Marysville, Wash. were negotiating with an active shooter who was firing out of a house in the city that neighbours Everett on Monday night.

The Marysville Police Department told Global News that numerous SWAT teams were on the scene in the 13500- and 13600-block of 47th Drive NE as they tried to ensure that the shooter left the home.

Police did not confirm whether there were any injuries, but they said officers from numerous agencies including the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office were on site.

They also could not confirm how many officers were present.

