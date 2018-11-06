Rosemont restaurant shooting leaves man in critical condition

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting inside a restaurant in Montreal’s Rosemont neighbourhood late Tuesday evening.

Montreal police say they were called to the scene at 9 p.m.

When police officers arrived, they found a man with several bullet wounds in his upper body. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses say at least one suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police have closed off Beaubien Street between de Gaspé Avenue and Casgrain Street for the investigation.

No arrests have been made.