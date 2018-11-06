Vancouver startup transforming restaurants into office space

A growing number of entrepreneurs in Vancouver are spending their work hours in unlikely spaces.

A local start-up, Free Space, is transforming lounges by night into offices by day. It’s part of a growing trend across North America.

For Troy McNamara, a marketing strategist and consultant who works remotely, it just makes sense.

“When you have space that’s not being used throughout the day, it’s just a waste of space and it’s not very sustainable,” he said. “It makes so much sense to inhabit these spaces.”

James Komenda is the brains behind Free Space, a Vancouver-based startup connecting remote workers with restaurants whose spaces would otherwise be vacant from from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I’ve always been interested in the concept of space as a service and I think that started with my first experience with Airbnb, to be completely honest,” Komenda said.

For $50 a month, subscribers can access both of Free Space’s Vancouver locations, which are outfitted with dedicated high speed internet, power outlets and a steady supply of java.

Komenda said it provides an alternative to those looking who typically would work at home or in coffee shops — spaces that can be less than ideal.

“On one hand, we have people that were working from home, which is great but it can be isolating because there’s no human interaction,” Komenda said.

“Other users said that they traditionally work out of a coffee shop and a coffee shop can be great as well, but it can also be an inconsistent experience… Are you going to have access to a space to sit at, you have to buy coffee, is the Wifi gonna be strong or is it gonna be secure?”

Mangos Restaurant general manager Esteban Cuevas said there’s potential.

“If you’re not using the space and you get the opportunity to bring some people in, why not? It’s a no-brainer for me,” he said.

However, Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant & Food Services Association, says it’s an opportunity with limited potential.

“It has to be managed and there’s a cost to that so you have to sort of wonder what the cost benefit is really going to be, but it’s going to be really, really small in our market,” he said.

Still, Free Space is hoping to expand. Their next stop could be North Vancouver.