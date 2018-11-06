Driver gets 2 speeding tickets in 2 different cars in same morning from same RCMP officer

It was a rough Tuesday morning for a 30-year-old driver, who was pulled over for speeding in two different vehicles by the same RCMP officer.

The woman was clocked at 124 km/h – resulting in a $364 fine – on the west Perimeter at 8:27 a.m.

She was nailed with a further $299 fine at 11:55 a.m. while travelling 119 km/h in another vehicle.

That’s a total of $663 in fines in a single morning.

