Driver gets 2 speeding tickets in 2 different cars in same morning from same RCMP officer
It was a rough Tuesday morning for a 30-year-old driver, who was pulled over for speeding in two different vehicles by the same RCMP officer.
The woman was clocked at 124 km/h – resulting in a $364 fine – on the west Perimeter at 8:27 a.m.
She was nailed with a further $299 fine at 11:55 a.m. while travelling 119 km/h in another vehicle.
That’s a total of $663 in fines in a single morning.
