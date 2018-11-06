Premier Ford’s office refuses to address allegations that led to Jim Wilson’s resignation

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office is refusing to directly address media reports about an allegation of inappropriate sexual behaviour against a prominent cabinet minister who resigned last week.

Global News learned from multiple sources that two senior members of Premier Doug Ford’s inner circle were forced to resign Friday due to allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Jim Wilson resigned from his position as Minister of Economic Development and Trade, as well as from the PC caucus after he was confronted with the allegations.

Ford’s office has not confirmed or denied the allegation, saying only that Wilson left to seek treatment for addiction issues.

When asked for comment by Global News on Monday, the premier’s office responded after the story was published.

“Jim Wilson is no longer a Minister of the Government, nor is he a member of the PC Caucus. He has entered a treatment facility to deal with addiction issues,” the statement said.

However Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod has indicated a third-party investigation involving Wilson is underway

Wilson, who was most recently the minister of economic development, has not responded to requests for comment.

The veteran politician stepped down from his post hours after appearing with Ford at a border crossing near Sarnia, Ont., where they unveiled a sign advertising Ontario as “Open for Business.”

Global News also learned from multiple sources on Monday that Andrew Kimber, Ford’s executive director of issues management and legislative affairs resigned Friday as well after being confrontabout multiple sexually inappropriate text messages he allegedly sent to a female staffer at Queen’s Park.

The premier’s office confirmed Kimber’s resignation but would not go into further detail.

NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh will be commenting on the allegations in a press conference at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

