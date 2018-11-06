Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle collides with tractor trailer in Mono

A woman was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto after a serious collision in the Town of Mono, police say.

According to Dufferin OPP, on Monday just before 12 p.m., officers received a report of a serious collision on Highway 10 between the 20th and 25th Sideroads.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Chevrolet sedan crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound tractor-trailer.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Innisfil

Officers say the female driver of the sedan was extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel and was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say she was later airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

According to police, the tractor-trailer ended up in the east ditch, however, the driver was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police say no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.