Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio announces resignation after parliament absence

Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio announced his resignation on Tuesday after being absent from parliament for more than a month.

The Montreal-area MP said he was stepping down from his post starting on Jan. 22, 2019.

The announcement comes after Di Iorio has been absent in Ottawa since parliament resumed sitting Sept. 17.

First elected in 2015, Di Iorio has sent mixed messages about his political future. In April he announced he was leaving politics without giving a timeline, but in September he said he was still in reflection.