Woman beaten unconscious in St. Anne’s Road robbery

A 19-year-old woman suffered upper body injuries in a Monday night robbery at a St. Anne’s Road business, say police.

The victim, who was treated in hospital for her injuries, told police she saw two men leave the store with goods without paying for them.

READ MORE: Portage Place meet-up ends in teen assault, armed robbery

When the men saw her recording their license plate number, they allegedly returned to the store, assaulted the victim until she was unconscious, and stole her cell phone.

The suspects are described as between the ages of 25-34, around six feet tall, with average builds and short, dark hair. Their vehicle is described as a white, newer model SUV.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis Part 2: Fueling Crime