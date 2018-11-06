Police looking for video of alleged violent assault at Halloween party

Police are asking for any information or video of an incident where several peopled dressed in cow costumes were allegedly assaulted.

Police say a group of people were at a party on Aberdeen Street when one of several people dressed in cow Halloween costumes began arguing with another person dressed in black. Police say the two were separated by others nearby, but shortly afterward the man in black allegedly “rushed the victim and struck him in the face.”

The person in the cow costume was knocked to the sidewalk in front of 36 Aberdeen St.

Another person tried to intervene while the man in black allegedly struck the others wearing similar cow costumes.

Police say the first victim who fell to the ground was bleeding from a head injury and wasn’t moving. When asked, police could not give an update on this person’s condition.

After police were called, the man dressed in black allegedly fled north on Aberdeen Street and then west on Johnson Street.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, maybe 18-20-years-old, five foot nine inches to six feet tall, with a medium build and dark hair.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact Const. Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.