November 6, 2018 1:45 pm

Missing teen last seen in south Winnipeg

By Online Journalist  Global News

Michelle Grozelle, 16, was last seen in late October.

Winnipeg Police handout
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Michelle Grozelle was last seen in the south end of the city during the last week of October.

Grozelle is described as 5’6″, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

