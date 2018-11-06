Nelson House opens women’s shelter serving Northern Manitoba

Northern Manitoba women looking to take their children away from abusive situations will now have a place closer to home to turn to.

The Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, otherwise known as Nelson House, held a grand opening for their first women’s shelter.

“The band has recognized the need for a safe space in the community for many years,” said Chief Marcel Moody in a statement.

“A dedicated, secure space for healing is crucial for women and their children who are dealing with domestic violence, abuse and trauma.”

While the shelter will be a safe haven for women, Executive Director Susan Kobliski said “it won’t be a secondary home for people who are homeless or displaced.

“The women will have to be facing issues relevant to family violence.”

The shelter also won’t be used as a detox centre, because alcohol and drug use will not be tolerated, said Kobliski.

Women facing abusive situations will need to find a way to get to the shelter, she said. Often, it’s family, friends or members of the band who help the women make the transition.

While more than 3,000 people live in Nelson House, the shelter will also serve women living in surrounding areas like Tadoule Lake, Lac Brochet, Churchill and Lynn Lake.

The new shelter can house four women with larger families and four women with smaller families at one time. Each suite is fully furnished and includes a private bathroom and a kitchenette. The women will share facilities like laundry, a dining room, a family area and other child care spaces.

The women will also have access to counselling and programs with an Indigenous focus, including smudging and medicine picking.

The shelter has hired nine people from the community, including two support workers, security staff and a child care worker.

The shelter will collaborate with other community services like the NCN Medicine Lodge, Nursing Station and NCN Family and Community Wellness Centre to ensure families receive the support they need to successfully move forward and break the cycle of abuse.

